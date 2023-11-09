Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for November 9.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Today is a day to be compassionate towards others. Put yourself in other people’s shoes and try to understand their feelings. Don’t judge yourself or others.

Taurus

Be honest with yourself and with others. Don’t be afraid to tell the truth, even if it’s difficult. Honesty is always the best policy.

Gemini

This day is a good day to let your imagination fly. Express your creativity in any way you like. There are no rules, just be yourself.

Cancer

Today is a day to listen to your heart. Follow your intuition, even if it doesn’t make sense. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction.

Leo

Take advantage of today to express your love. Let your loved ones know how much you love them. Love is the language of the soul.

Virgo

Take responsibility for your actions today. Don’t blame others for your mistakes. Learn from your experiences and grow as a person.

Pound

Today is a day to find balance in your life. Take some time to reflect on your priorities and make sure you are living your life the way you want.

Scorpion

This is a day when it is advisable to be passionate about life. Live every moment to the fullest and don’t let anything stop you. Passion is the driving force of the universe.

Sagittarius

It’s a day to get out of your comfort zone. Try something new and exciting. Adventure will help you grow as a person.

Capricorn

Take advantage of this day to focus on your goals. Work hard and don’t give up. Success is at your fingertips.

Aquarium

Today is a good day to be free. Be yourself and don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Freedom is a fundamental human right.

Pisces

This day it is advisable to connect with your spirituality. Meditate, pray or simply reflect on your life. Spirituality will help you find your purpose in life.