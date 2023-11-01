Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for November 1.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

In times of uncertainty, avoid hasty decisions. Saint Expedite, the patron saint of urgent causes, guides your choices. Trusting in your intervention will strengthen your path.

Taurus

In economic and labor matters, count on Saint Pancras as an ally. Ask him with faith for what he needs; He intercedes in his finances. Devotion strengthens his prosperity.

Gemini

To find what is lost, protect your loved ones, and nurture love, invoke Saint Anthony of Padua. Being grateful and keeping faith in his prayers will bring you comfort and guidance.

Cancer

Entrust your home and family to Saint John the Baptist, a powerful protector. Let him light candle and incense with devotion to invoke his blessing and safeguard.

Leo

Today, Santa Ana watches over grandparents and pregnant women. Take a moment of prayer and trust in her intercession. Her loved ones will be blessed thanks to her devotion.

Virgo

Saint Rose of Lima, patron saint of the church, inspires you to ask for blessings for yourself and your loved ones. With faith and gratitude, strengthen your spiritual ties.

Pound

Saint Francis of Assisi, an example of humility and peace, teaches him to live close to God. Call upon him and fill your life with joy on this special day. His guidance will lead you to inner harmony.

Scorpion

Saint Jude Thaddeus, the Saint of difficult cases, blesses those who ask with faith. Light a candle in his honor and feel his protection in challenging times.

Sagittarius

Santa Barbara, protector against storms, is at your side. With a red candle and a red apple, make your request to stay safe from the storms of life.

Capricorn

On this All Saints’ Day, turn to Saint Lazarus, Saint of the Sick. Ask Him for protection and well-being for you and your loved ones. His devotion will bring comfort.

Aquarium

Saint John Bosco, Saint of teachers, showers blessings on his loved ones. May he entrust his loved ones to his care and ask with faith. His guidance will illuminate his paths.

Pisces

Saint Patrick protects from pests and challenges. He wears green and lights a candle in his name to invoke protection from him and maintain harmony in his surroundings.