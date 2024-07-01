Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Monday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. TO Below are the predictions for Monday, July 1.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is on them or What complications will they have to attend to during the day?.

Aries

The Aries people They will be able to use their charisma and education to resolve difficult situations, while their efforts to achieve their goals will finally bear fruit. The lucky numbers are: 14, 1, 5.

Taurus

During this Monday, July 1, the bullfighters They may suffer from anxiety about being ahead of the pace of the world, so it will be essential to occupy their minds with things that distract them. The lucky numbers are: 24, 2, 14.

Gemini

Problems seem to never stop coming into the lives of Gemini people, who will find a way to resolve those situations that complicate their daily lives. To do this, it will be important to develop patience. The lucky numbers are: 25, 7, 30.

Cancer

Changes continue to come to the life of Cancer peoplewho will confront people from their inner circle in tense discussions, but sooner or later they will understand your purpose. The lucky numbers are: 19, 4, 11.

Leo

The Leo people They will be in a good moment to shine and show what they are really worth, with their life entering a period of stability and regaining control. The lucky numbers are: 7, 13, 28.

Virgo

With 20, 22 and 4 as lucky numbers for this day, Virgo people They will begin to really enjoy everything that surrounds them, although if they refuse to recognize it, they will not achieve happiness. Negativity clouds your thoughts, so it is important to focus and appreciate your surroundings.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

The Libra people They need to get moving and focus their energy on new projects, understanding that not everyone shares their productivity. Lucky numbers are: 20, 14, 6.

Scorpio

The energy surrounds the Scorpio people This Monday, July 1st, and it will be essential to know how to use it to your advantage. New opportunities will come to achieve financial success. The lucky numbers are: 16, 8, 9.

Sagittarius

It is important that Sagittarius people, who will see their desire to obtain something that is essential for them exalted, do not fall into whims. Finishing projects you’ve already started before starting new ones is the way to find success. The lucky numbers are: 10, 12, 13.

Capricorn

With 20, 5 and 13 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will be surrounded by energy that will be a double-edged sword, since they will be able to use it to achieve their goals or to explode for anything they don’t like.

Aquarium

During this day, Aquarius people They will work in situations that will have a significant long-term impact. With the arrival of summer, new hopes, opportunities and enthusiasm will also appear. The lucky numbers are: 5, 18, 22.

Pisces

The Pisces peopleaccompanied by the energy of the planets, will make important decisions that will bring them closer to what they want to achieve, and everything they begin will be beneficial and long-lasting. The lucky numbers are: 22, 3, 14.