Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what each sign of the Zodiac has in store for this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Friday, September 6th.

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

Reconciling with those who share your life will be the maxim for this day for Aries peoplewho will be able to use their power of expression to communicate politely with others. The lucky numbers are: 14, 20, 9.

Taurus

The experiences that life gives are always worth celebrating, and although the bullfighters You may have gone through some awkward moments, it is important to stay positive in order to make decisions that can change your life. The lucky numbers are: 2, 14, 8.

Gemini

Giving thanks to life for being able to be in a unique place is the advice for Gemini peoplewho will have to face a new fight with great faith to move forward. The lucky numbers are: 3, 12, 41.

Cancer

New projects will arrive for Cancer people In the work sector, in a day in which you must determine your objectives and follow them through to the end, avoiding interfering in other people’s lives. The lucky numbers are: 2, 14, 8.

Leo

With 39, 18 and 31 as lucky numbers, Leo people They will be full of positive energy and this situation will be reflected in family unity, with the spiritual side in the foreground.

Virgo

The Virgo people They will have to slow down their busy schedule, amidst the responsibilities at work and the obligations that weigh them down, to stay calm and enjoy the company of those they love. The lucky numbers are: 18, 4, 36.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

Thanking the universe for the position they are in and being patient with those who do not understand them is the recommendation for Libra peoplein a journey in which they must seek the path of truth. The lucky numbers are: 1, 8, 2.

Scorpio

The Scorpio people They must define their goals, clarify their objectives and decide to enjoy love and good fortune, giving free rein to their imagination to move forward with what makes them happy. The lucky numbers are: 1, 14, 11.

Sagittarius

During this Friday, September 6ththe Sagittarius people They will do their part to ensure that peace reigns wherever they are, with more than one reason to feel happy, while the planetary energy pushes them to continue on their path. The lucky numbers are: 11, 51, 42.

Capricorn

With 44, 19 and 6 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They will be going through their best moment to enjoy and have a great time, moving away from complaints of the past and avoiding negative thoughts.

Aquarium

It is essential that Aquarius people Don’t limit yourself in any way and spread your joy and energy to those around you, emphasizing the reasons you have to keep going. Lucky numbers are: 5, 21, 14.

Pisces

The Pisces people You should make this day a very special one, opening the doors to prosperity and celebrating abundance in all its aspects, also valuing every manifestation of love from the people in your inner circle. The lucky numbers are: 10, 33, 16.