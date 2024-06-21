Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. TO Below are the predictions for Friday, June 21.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is on them or What complications will they have to attend to during the day?.

Aries

The Aries people They will notice the activity of the Full Moon, which will motivate their social side and lead them to enjoy good company with people who share their interests. The lucky numbers are as follows: 29, 12, 5.

Taurus

The rules will move to another plane in the life of the bullfighting, who will use their internal aggressiveness to defend what is theirs, motivated by the full Moon of this day. The lucky numbers are: 9, 26, 42.

Gemini

During this Friday, June 21, Gemini people They will be more sensitive than usual, so they will have to take care of their privacy and prevent others from invading their secret side. The lucky numbers are: 3, 11, 24.

Cancer

With 6, 21 and 30 as lucky numbers, Cancer people Your mood could be affected during this day, but you must remember that you will come out stronger than ever. In the work sector they will overcome all the challenges they find in their path.

Leo

The energy of the full Moon will lead to Leo people to attract the attention of the rest of the people, with heightened senses and protected from the envy that may arise in others during this Friday. The lucky numbers are: 18, 6, 42.

Virgo

The economic problems that can keep you up at night Virgo people They will be solved thanks to an unexpected income of money, but they must be careful not to spend more to avoid new complications. The lucky numbers are: 4, 17, 32.

Pound

With 5, 20 and 16 as lucky numbers, Libra people They will have to control the sensitivity that will increase with the action of the full Moon, developing the patience necessary to face problems.

Scorpio

The Scorpio people They must pay attention to all individuals who approach their space during this Friday, June 21. Resting and enjoying your own tastes will be essential. The lucky numbers are: 10, 14, 17.

Sagittarius

The full Moon will bring out everything you hide and don’t want to show. Sagittarius people, awakening your inner passions, at a good time to answer questions that have been unanswered for a long time. The lucky numbers are: 9, 22, 17.

Capricorn

The Capricorn people They will feel a desire to eat more food than they need, so it is important that they take care of their physical health and also control their explosive nature. The lucky numbers are: 27, 6, 32.

Aquarium

During this day, Aquarius people They will enjoy every detail living moment by moment, and they will find themselves in favorable circumstances to venture into new environments. The lucky numbers are as follows: 21, 3, 39.

Pisces

The full Moon awakens passions and exacerbates romanticism in Pisces peopleand that is why they should be careful with excesses during this Friday, June 21st. The lucky numbers are: 15, 23, 5.