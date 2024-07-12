Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was revealed what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and all of them will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the expert in predictions, Betty has taken it upon herself to continue with his legacy and gives the horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for Friday, July 12th.

According to the criteria of

Although the new mystic makes few appearances, she gives her predictions daily The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know from an early hour whether the planetary energy is upon them or What complications will they have to deal with during the day?.

Aries

Conflicts in romantic relationships Aries people They will show you the way forward, on a day when it will be good to reduce activities to a minimum in order to rest and relax. The lucky numbers are: 33, 46, 7.

Taurus

New questions and doubts about the future will arise for the bullfighterswho will find solutions to problems that have been echoing in their heads for some time and will feel how spirituality in love increases. The lucky numbers are: 22, 51, 1.

Gemini

Controlling impulses will be the main challenge they will face this Friday, July 12 Gemini peoplewith tension in your family circle due to a move or remodeling at home. The lucky numbers are: 49, 8, 15.

Cancer

During this day, the Cancer people They will have to make a drastic decision regarding their love life, for which they will first have to put their thoughts in order and think about what they want to communicate. The lucky numbers are: 1, 6, 33.

Leo

With 11, 38 and 41 as lucky numbers, Leo people They will take the lead in any project that appears, although it will be important that they do not shoulder all the responsibility and accept suggestions.

Virgo

The activity will be intense at the home of Virgo peoplewho will have to take long-term measures to correct situations that will suddenly come to light during this day. The lucky numbers are: 20, 15, 8.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Pound

The Libra people They should pay special attention to their health, which is reflected in their skin, face, body and hair, so it is necessary to consider taking a break and enjoying some time of relaxation. The lucky numbers are: 20, 15, 2.

Scorpio

A close relationship will change significantly for you. Scorpio peoplein the midst of problems with their inner circle that just need time. They will manage to take control of their financial situation. The lucky numbers are: 10, 7, 14.

Sagittarius

Words can be misinterpreted, so Sagittarius people They must be careful about the moments in which they decide to express themselves, as well as it is necessary that they review everything that they sign or write. The lucky numbers are: 17, 40, 26.

Capricorn

With 3, 26 and 9 as lucky numbers, Capricorn people They may face last-minute changes, especially at work, and although they may seem unfair at first, they will be beneficial in the long run.

Aquarium

During this Friday, July 12, Aquarius people They are in a process of evolution in which it will be propitious for them to remain calm in the face of the disorder and commotion that may arise. The lucky numbers are: 8, 37, 6.

Pisces

The Pisces people They will seek to add a touch of madness to their daily lives, transforming their spiritual side by strengthening their beliefs or changing to more convincing ones. The lucky numbers are: 1, 12, 7.