Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for February 9.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Today, you have a chance to shine, don't hold back and let your inner light illuminate your path. Stop putting off what makes you happy, it's time to act! In love, show your true intensity and be bold. What's stopping you?

Taurus

Your physical and emotional well-being is paramount, and today It is the day to take care of it with optimism and joy. Remember that your emotions impact your health, so stay positive. The energy of the New Moon is at your disposal, use it to show your inner strength!

Gemini

Setting limits and delegating responsibilities is crucial to avoid burnout. Plan your day wisely and manage your energy effectively. Find the balance between activity and rest, your well-being depends on it!

Cancer

Today, focus on your home, your family, and communication. Be an example of honesty and build an atmosphere of peace and love in your home. Speaking the truth will strengthen your family ties and will provide you with emotional stability.

Leo

Nourish your mind with positive thoughts and practice honesty in your interactions. Avoid exaggerating and hurting with words. Authenticity and consideration will be your best letter of introduction today.

Virgo

The New Moon brings surprises your way, prepare for them. Before making important transactions, make sure you are well informed. Legal conversations and agreements are favored, trust your intuition!

Pound

Keep your focus on progress and persevere towards your goals with determination. The achievements obtained today will be the basis of your future success. Build your financial future on solid foundations, the reward will be rewarding!

Scorpion

Stop comparing yourself to others and recognize your own value. Don't let negative opinions affect your self-esteem. Today, Your good intentions will be recognized and appreciated by those around you.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

Enjoy a pleasant surprise in love and stay calm in the face of challenges. Observe before you act and remain flexible to changing circumstances. Your adaptability will be key to overcoming any obstacle.

Capricorn

Seek stability in all aspects of your life and make decisions with confidence in your abilities. Control your imagination and do not let yourself be carried away by illusions in love. Prudence will be your best ally today.

Aquarium

Share your brilliant ideas at work and don't let anyone intimidate you. Trust your intelligence and personality to stand out in any situation. Today is the day to shine with your own light.

Pisces

Show your talents and creativity to the world, beautify your surroundings and seek new experiences. Take advantage of the energy of the New Moon to grow both professionally and personally. The universe is on your side, take advantage of this opportunity!