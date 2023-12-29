Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercadoit was known What's in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Next predictions for December 29.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

You will experience a special energy with the transit of Venus in your 9th house, promoting travel and cultural exploration. Stay open to new experiences, as magic is all around you.

Taurus

Under the influence of Venus in your eighth house, love relationships intensify. You will discover a deep spiritual connection, and the new relationships will be lasting. Explore this emotional connection with confidence.

Gemini

Harmony and peace define your relationships with Venus in your sixth house. Expressing your feelings will be clear, creating an atmosphere of calm. Your ability to make personal connections will flourish, both in love and work.

Cancer

With Venus in your sixth house, you will face unresolved problems in relationships. It is a good time to resolve conflicts and reach reasonable agreements. Honesty and clear communication will be your allies.

Leo

Venus illuminates your fifth house, highlighting social activities, creativity and love. Be comfortable with yourself; He will be loved just as he is. Indulge in creativity and allow love to flourish in all its forms.

Virgo

Home and family take center stage with Venus in your fourth house. Take this time to strengthen family ties and consider changes in your home. Emotional stability comes from your roots.

Pound

With Venus in your third house, You will enjoy harmonious relationships with friends and family. This period will be calm and fun, giving you the opportunity to communicate clearly and connect with your loved ones.

Scorpio

The transit of Venus through your second house highlights finances. Be cautious of excessive spending and impractical investments. Balance your resources and avoid unnecessary financial risks.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

With Venus in your first house, personal expression and harmony in relationships are highlighted. Be a pleasant and conciliatory presence. Take advantage to strengthen interpersonal ties.

Capricorn

The twelfth house houses Venuspromoting charity and helping others. Show your good heart, but beware of potential exploitation. Channel your generosity consciously and effectively.

Aquarium

Venus in your eleventh house strengthens relationships with friends and groups. Be willing to compromise and please others. Collaboration and friendship will be essential in this period.

Pisces

The tenth house is illuminated by Venus, promoting work and profession. Work in harmony with others, and your success will be noticeable. This is an auspicious period to advance your career with grace and collaboration.