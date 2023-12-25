Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of the astrologer Walter Mercado, met What's in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Monday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Next predictions for December 25.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

You prepare for an unexpected twist in plans, but fear not: the surprise will bring fun and excitement to your Christmas. Release negative feelings and let yourself be enveloped by the good vibes that permeate the festive air.

Taurus

Family traditions take center stage today. Health, money and love intertwine in your life, creating a magical day full of surprises and affection. Even if nostalgia for distant loved ones touches your heart, you will receive comforting displays of affection.

Gemini

Have fun, plan activities with like-minded people, and expand your social circle. Release the burdens that have been holding you back, and watch your health and personal problems disappear. Today is the beginning of a new stage full of possibilities and meaningful connections.

Cancer

Overcome the feeling of loneliness by sharing your wisdom and spirituality. Be generous with your time and energy. Christmas comes to life when it begins to give of itself. Open your heart and feel the connection with others.

Leo

Let the Christmas spirit fill your soul. Expressing yourself with love will bring you a day of surprises and joys. Cupid lurks nearby, so let love blossom. This special day is perfect for celebrating and sharing affection.

Virgo

Your cheerful spirit will infect others, becoming a beacon of happiness and love. Financially, he is well positioned, and opportunities to travel and communicate abroad are on the horizon. Be a channel of positivity on this special day.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today

Pound

Show gratitude and open your mind to the good. Don't see things in black and white; Color this Christmas with positive thoughts. Celebrate the diversity and joy that others bring to your life.

Scorpio

Pleasant surprises await your day. Be flexible, respect the will of others, and share the love this holiday season. Christmas is a time for compassion and generosity.

Sagittarius

Love finds green light in your life. Be more tolerant, loving and understanding. A new work project will open doors to exciting experiences. Celebrate love, tolerance and personal growth during this special time.

Capricorn

May peace and love guide you. Stay flexible and give your love without conditions. Romance, mystery and great surprises await this Christmas. Enjoy the magic that unfolds around you.

Aquarium

Celebrate this beautiful day with joy, surrounded by social activity. Thank God for his loved ones and share his joy with others. Today is a reminder of the importance of community and human connection.

Pisces

May peace reign in your home this holiday season. Planetary energy highlights you in social activities, but remember your priorities, especially with family. Enjoy harmony and connection on this special day.