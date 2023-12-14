Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, he met What's in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for December 14.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

You have overcome disappointments, disappointments and defeats. Now, peace reigns in his life again. Develop tolerance and you will see everything from a different perspective. Even if your project takes longer than expected, remain confident and persistent.

Taurus

By contacting your inner power, you will dare anything. This growth will encompass both the material and the spiritual. Break the chains imposed by pity or compassion. Now is the time to break free and move forward with determination.

Gemini

An encounter with someone from the past will free you from doubts. He discovers the special charm that every thing and person contains. Face the truth without any fear. Admit your faults bravely and have the courage to correct them.

Cancer

In matters of love, there is alert. The lack of candor has caused him problems. Fight hard to rescue love or friendship. Be honest with yourself and your special someone, this will strengthen your bonds.

Leo

Don't be carried away by appearances. Avoid less than frank friendships and don't waste your money. Beware of falling into financial traps. Prudence will be your best ally to overcome possible financial challenges.

Virgo

Experience a positive transformation. Your perspective on problems changes, improving your health and becoming more docile. Be communicative and expressive. Enjoy this positive phase and share it with those around you.

Pound

Exalt the best of your strong personality. Aim to make each day unique. Don't get stuck in fear or indecision. This is the time to think about happy things and expand your circle of friends to enrich your life.

Scorpion

You feel the need to change something in your life. A new person seeks to establish strong and lasting sentimental ties. Pay attention to your public image, work and profession. Take advantage of this stage to strengthen your position and relationships.

Sagittarius

Travel, contacts abroad and legal matters are well considered. Its spiritual clarity creates an environment of peace and love. Seek harmony with yourself and your environment. Set goals that promote your well-being and that of others.

Capricorn

Live in the present moment and follow God's laws. Clear your mind of negative experiences, discharge feelings of resentment. By calmly studying your options, you will achieve more. Calm your mind to make better decisions.

Aquarium

Avoid exploding over unimportant things. Find the root of the problems and solve them. Break negative emotional dependencies. Take a break from worries, relax and allow peace to guide your decisions.

Pisces

Simplify your life, giving importance to what brings peace and harmony. Accept and learn from your mistakes. Do not hide or deny your failures. Use your past experiences positively to progress and achieve your goals.