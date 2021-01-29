Nieces of Walter Mercado, who died in 2019, put up for sale, to avoid deterioration, which was the house in San Juan of the famous Puerto Rican astrologer.

It is a house in the Cupey area of ​​the capital that reaches the market with a value of $ 495,000 and that keeps intact the personality of the legendary television figure.

Ivonne benet, one of the four nieces of Walter Mercado, told the EFE news agency on Thursday that they decided to sell when confirmed that it could not become a museum and as a measure to prevent it from deteriorating this house with 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

Astrologer Walter Mercado at his home in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo / AP

“We want whoever gets the house to enjoy it,” said Benet, who stressed that the impossibility of keeping it in good condition is also one of the reasons that led to the decision.

“Two of my sisters do not usually live in Puerto Rico and another, for health reasons, is also out, which is why we made the decision, “said the niece, after clarifying that any person, as soon as they entered the house, You will be able to capture the personality that maintains the residence, where Mercado lived since approximately 1986.

“Walter, precisely, came to live here because he was close to me,” explained Mercado’s niece. He recalled that the house, on the façade, has traces of Arabic architecture, although as he indicates “inside it is modern.”

What was left in the house of Walter Mercado In Puerto Rico

Regarding what the house contains inside, the niece said that part of Mercado’s belongings have been shared by the four nieces, although it is true that many other things were destined for different museums.

“Walter would have been satisfied with the distribution, because his greatest love was his audience,” said the astrologer’s niece.

A cape with a Puerto Rican flag, for example, will go to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, while other relevant objects will go to the Miami History Museum.

“Some things will also go to Mexico, where he had a lot of followers,” confirmed Ivonne Benet. The niece recalled that, contrary to what many may think, Mercado never stopped living in Puerto Rico, although for many years he spent about half the month in the American city of Miami, where he had an apartment.

However, He always kept that of San Juan, a city that he would not leave until his death in 2019.

Walter Mercado passed away at the age of 87 in November 2019. Photo / file

Benet stressed that it is a great opportunity because it is a large house with an office part and a pool in the garden.

The sale puts an end to the idea of ​​turning the house into a museum in his honor, once it was found that the location did not allow it, among other reasons due to the architectural barriers that the house has.

With a very ceremonious and bombastic style, but also tremendously affectionate with his followers, Mercado jumped from his native Puerto Rico to the United States, where he swept Latin audiences with his horoscope predictions and spiritual guidance advice.

Mercado suffered a scam by one of his representatives, which almost left him bankrupt. But he tried to recover until his death, at age 87, on November 2, 2019.

