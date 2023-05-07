Action movies are the purest form of cinematic art. For years, Walter Hill (Long Beach, California, 80 years old) has repeated this mantra in every interview. It is difficult to disagree with someone who combines the talent of an action director, the fieryness of a scriptwriter for westerns —his favorite genre—, the wisdom of an industry worker with experience of more than half a century, and the reflection of a movie buff. deeply knowledgeable about the subject. Hill, the director of Limit: 48 years old, Streets of Fire, The Warriors: The Lords of the Night; one of the warpers of the saga alien, seems to ride into the twilight. The premiere next Friday of The bounty hunter (Dead for a Dollar) It seems like the end of a career: Hill will have little more chance to lead a feature film. Although in an interview with EL PAÍS he confessed: “I don’t miss the past. I have never seen my films again, I am not interested in looking back. The filmmaker leaves behind a filmography that delights viewers of several generations.

Hill has always stayed true to his tastes. Regarding his ruling in favor of such a reviled genre, he explained two months ago in an interview at the British Film Institute: “I say this because those films have the clearest narratives. That doesn’t mean they aren’t morally complex. But physically, what makes movies different from novels, plays, or other graphics? Our ability to portray movement in narrative terms and to make sense of that action, of what people are doing.” Since he started as second assistant director of The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) and as responsible for security on the set of bullit (1968) —he was terrified that someone spontaneous would sneak in during the two weeks of filming the main chase and suffer a fatal accident—, going through his work as the engine of the saga alien, to his triumph as a director in the eighties, Hill has moved like an action professional. And as a fan of westerns: he has directed at least one per decade, with the exception of 2010. “I’ve never done a buddy movie (colleagues movie). At least consciously. I have always directed westerns or have cast fundamentals of the western and the genre not to go in modern movies, because it allows for a protagonist, an antagonist, and a confrontation.”

Rachel Brosnahan and Christoph Waltz in ‘The Bounty Hunter’.

the bounty hunter It has allowed him to cross confrontations between a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz), an ex-con who wants revenge for his capture (Willem Dafoe) and a Mexican landowner (Benjamin Bratt), with an interracial love story in the background. In promoting him, Hill reflected: “Westerns are better received by international audiences, mainly because of the popularity of the spaghetti western in the seventies. In America there’s a bigger appetite for the genre than people realize, even though it’s among older people like me. That is why they do not achieve large box offices, but they work in television series and platforms.

The film is dedicated to a teacher, Budd Boetticher, whom Hill met after the premiere of his Geronimo, a legend (1993). They became friends, and at the assembly table of the bounty hunter the filmmaker thought that Boetticher would have liked it: he had made it his way, in 25 days and with a tiny budget. “When we talk about careers, there are two types of directors. A group whose genius is inimitable. Like Luis Buñuel, one of my favourites. Or Jean Vigo. Creators of a world of their own. And others like Kurosawa or John Ford, whose work influences filmmakers from all over the world. Sergio Leone’s influence is greater than that of any other Italian filmmaker. EITHER [William] Friedkin with The French Connection, whose stylistic commitment was followed by many people, like my friend Michael Mann, who, consciously or not, is following in his footsteps”.

Walter Hill, right, on the set of ‘The Warriors: The Night Lords’.

In his early days, Hill was more appreciated as a screenwriter. He worked like his grandfather on oil wells and studied art in Mexico City before working as an assistant to directors like Peter Yates, Norman Jewison and Woody Allen. He wrote the scripts for The escape and of The trace of a soft perfume, both premiered in 1972, a double letter of introduction that allowed him, three years later, to direct The fighter. In the eighties it was a star on the shelves of video stores, both for its titles —in addition to those mentioned, The Driver, The Dam, Danko, Red Heat; Crossroad either outlaws of legend— as well as the legion of imitators who filled the shelves of those filmic temples with material. In the nineties he still showed bits of his talent in The last man (1996), before he was kicked out of the production of Supernova (2000) and crashed into Unbeaten (2002). Because Hill has been replaced as much as he has been replaced by other fired directors: in his last good work of his, A bullet in the head (2013), yesu protagonist, Sylvester Stallone, called him to join the shooting immediately.

Image from ‘Legendary Outlaws’.

Hill has written for others (John Huston, Bogdanovich, Stuart Rosenberg), has directed scripts for others, and brought a project like alien, a script that he rewrote for Robert Aldrich, who was the one who warned of the importance of the image of the creature in the project (although in his case, he proposed using a shaved orangutan). But Aldrich refused to shoot outside the US, Fox had rented the British studio Pinewood, and Hill’s co-writer David Giler watched at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival. the duelists, from newcomer Ridley Scott. “We thought that Ridley shot well, that he had made good use of the sound and that, since his was his second full length, we could manipulate him and he would not touch the script. But he did it, ”Hill recalled recently.

Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy, in ‘Deadline: 48 hours’.

Scriptwriting does enter his professional future, and he hides behind his physical condition for his little desire to return to directing. “There will always be movies”, he assured him in the US in the fall, when opening The bounty hunter. “They are only 125 years old, and in this time full of evolutions we have discovered that every artist has his own style and each style is correct. There are no right or wrong ways. Each film has its truth, and the effect of each director and each cast is profoundly different. In what format will we see them? No idea. I only know one thing about the future: that human beings will want more stories and that someone will want to tell them.”

