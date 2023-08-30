The Only Tropical was born in Piura, in the Chunga family, 25 years ago. Her first presentation was on August 21, 1998. That day, a group of young musicians entertained a wedding in Sechura. Walter Chunga was one of them. He had dropped out of Business Administration to pursue his dream of founding a cumbia orchestra. His father, a fishing boat manager, did her best to help him. It wasn’t easy at all. Sometimes they even got stranded on the highway. However, it was worth it, as Chunga told La República. Currently, their hits reach 50 million views on YouTube and the group has even traveled abroad to play.

YOU CAN SEE: Armando Machuca, a participant in ‘El gran chef’, reveals why he has not had a partner for several years

The story of Walter Chunga, the founder of La Única Tropical

The Chungas grew up in Sechura, the regional capital of art and culture in Piura. Walter is the eldest of five siblings: four boys and one girl. He had contact with northern cumbia since his childhood. He shared this passion with his friend Milton Fiestas, who set him on this path. “He had music in his veins,” he stated.

After finishing school, he entered the Business Administration career. However, his interest in art weighed more. He spoke with his father, Mercedes Chunga, and suggested creating a musical group. He this accepted. “(My father) always had the idea of ​​a family business,” said the founder of La Única Tropical. So he dropped out of college, joined up with his former high school classmates who shared an affinity for playing, and embarked on the project.

Walter Chunga created La Única Tropical together with his father 25 years ago. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/La Única Tropical/Walter Chunga

At the time when they were deciding on a name, his only sister was in poor health. For this reason, in honor of her, they thought they could name the group “La Única”. In addition, to differentiate themselves from another grouping, they added “tropical”. Soon after, the youngest of the Chungas recovered, but the name stuck.

YOU CAN SEE: Giacomo Bocchio, from ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, confesses that he would not go to Central: “As a Peruvian, I would not”

The expansion of La Única Tropical to other regions of Peru

At the beginning of La Única Tropical, Chunga served as the singer of the orchestra. Currently, he holds the position of manager and director of the group. His official debut was on August 21, 1998, at a wedding, a small, private event. Later, they dedicated themselves to playing at different Sechura events. Thus, thanks to songs like ‘You threw me into the sea’, ‘I’m leaving’ and ‘Quién eres tú’ they began to sound outside of Piura. “We advanced to the area of ​​Trujillo and Chiclayo. We covered everything that is La Libertad. Then, with the inclusion of ‘A heart has been lost’ we reached the national level,” he said.

After a while, they released ‘Si esta casa hablara’ —their best success on YouTube with 50 million views—, ‘Cuál adiós’ and ‘Perdidos’, songs that played on radio stations in Lima and took them across borders. His themes resonate not only in Peru, but also in Chile, Ecuador and other countries. Now, the group is made up only of men, but at the time they had female singers, who interpreted several of their most acclaimed songs. These interpreters are Maritza Pingo, ‘Socorrito’ Uriales, Lesly Águila and Joa Geraldine.

Walter Chunga created La Única Tropical with the support of his father. Photo: composition LR/Walter Chunga/La Única Tropical

To this day, La Única Tropical is a benchmark of Peruvian cumbia. For his part, Chunga plans to launch a new musical production at the end of the year and travel abroad with the group in 2024. All this without neglecting his family, as he pointed out, since he is also the father of two children. “With trusted people and coordinating everything, it can be done,” he concluded.

La Única Tropical celebrates its 25 years together with Corazón Serrano in El Huaralino

As part of the celebrations for its twenty-fifth anniversary, the Sechura orchestra will give a concert this Saturday, September 2, next to a benchmark of cumbia such as Corazón Serrano, at the El Huaralino Internacional events venue, located in the Naranjal oval. in Los Olivos. According to information from the orchestra, tickets have a value of 50 and 70 soles.

#Walter #Chunga #Piurano #success #Única #Tropical #left #university #music