Naval officer Walter Biot arrested two years ago in a parking lot on the southern outskirts of Rome while handing over top secret documents to a Russian agent was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by the military court of the capital: in exchange for 5,000 euros he sold sensitive information to Kremlin officials.

The military prosecution had today asked for life imprisonment for him, the judges decided for a lighter sentence. “Biot traded in secret acts and was caught in the act” underlined the deputy military prosecutor during the indictment. The military prosecution, led by Antonio Sabino, challenged the Navy officer on charges of revealing military secrets for espionage purposes, obtaining secret news for espionage purposes, taking photographs for espionage purposes, procuring and revealing news of a confidential nature and communications abroad of information that is neither secret nor confidential.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Defense were civil parties in the process. Biot will also have to be judged by the Court of Assizes in Rome: in criminal proceedings he is charged with the crimes of espionage, disclosure of state secrets and corruption. During the hearing, the prosecution recalled the evidence against him, such as the images of two cameras placed in his office, from which we can see him as he takes a box from which he takes out a cell phone, into which he inserts a sd card. With that device Biot photographed the PC screen and some paper documents.

After hiding the memory card in a box of medicines, he stowed everything in his backpack. “Among the 19 documents photographed by Biot – explained the indictment – there were some NATO secret, very confidential, and one Top secret”.