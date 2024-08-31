Walruses | A lone walrus cub was rescued in Alaska – now the tender walrus is cared for around the clock

Walruses|A group of walrus experts cares for the cub rescued in July around the clock.

Two hunters were walking along the beach in Utqiagvik, Alaska’s northernmost town, when they encountered a strange and sad sight: a lone, wounded walrus cub.

An American newspaper tells about it The Washington Post.

A walrus cub moving on its own is a rare sight, as mother walruses are very protective of their young cubs and usually do not leave them alone.

The chick, only a couple of weeks old, was in bad shape. It had several ulcers on its skin, appeared to be dehydrated and had difficulty moving across the beach. The hunters decided to call for help.

The cub would not have survived long without its mother. It needs its mother’s fatty milk for nutrition. The mother also protects her young from the natural enemies of the walrus: polar bears and killer whales.

Days before, a herd of Pacific walruses had been spotted in the Utqiagkvik area. So the cub had probably been separated from its herd. Something might also have happened to its mother.

Walrus cub was flown more than 1,200 kilometers away to the Alaska Sealife Center on the same day it was found, on July 22. The walrus still hasn’t fully recovered, but is already doing significantly better.

When the hunters found it, the baby walrus weighed only about 74 kilograms. Now it weighs almost 95 kilos. Its wounds have mostly healed, and it seems to be enjoying itself in the company of its caretakers.

The Alaska Sealife Center is a private marine environment research center. There, the walrus cub is cared for by a team of walrus experts who have arrived from all over the United States.

Walrus cub needs care around the clock. It drinks milk from a bottle every four hours. As a social herd animal, the walrus also needs physical interaction, so members of the research center’s walrus team snuggle next to it to respond to the closeness the chick receives from its mother.

“Looking after a walrus cub is rewarding for everyone – it’s very affectionate and enjoys being touched, a bit like a huge puppy,” said the research center’s veterinarian Carrie Goertz for WP.

The walrus cub is already so used to being cared for by humans that it can no longer be released into the wild. After recovery, it will be transferred to a zoo or wildlife center somewhere in the United States.

The walrus doesn’t have a name yet, but one is still being invented, Goertz said.