The Norwegian authorities they announced to have carried out euthanasia of the well known and famous female of walrus Freyaaffectionately named in honor of the Norse goddess of beauty.

The walrus Freya, a protected species, has caught the public’s attention after being continuously sighted lying on small boats in the Oslo Fjord, which it often then sank due to its enormous weight of 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds), far beyond what small boats could support.

The procedure, which took place on the first morning of last Sunday (August 14), is the result of growing public safety concernsIn fact, as the fame of the walrus Freya grew, people began to gather in large numbers to try to take selfies with the heavy marine mammal, and it would also seem that some people have taken a bath next to it, without count those who threw objects at her.

With fangs that can grow up to one meter (3.28 ft) in length, walruses can pose a significant threat to human life if disturbedbut despite the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate issued over 10 public notices to keep away from the walrus Freya, increased public attention continued to pose a significant risk.

“Through the on-site observations last week it was made clear that the public has ignored the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from the walrus. Therefore, the management concluded, the possibility of potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained. “

has declared a spokesperson for the Directorate of Fisheries.

The choice of culling the Walrus Freya

As he states the press releasealthough the transfer of the animal was considered, it was ultimately decided that it was not a viable option, with the head of management, Frank Bakke-Jensenwho proclaimed that euthanasia “was the right choice”.

According to the statement, in fact, after consulting veterinary experts, the walrus Freya looked like stressed by massive attentionwhich then consecutively compromised the well-being of the animal, therefore the possibility of potential damage, combined with the fact that the well-being of the animal was not maintained, could only lead to this unpleasant solution.

Since the announcement, people have turned to the internet to express their opinion indignation both because of the decision to end Freya’s life, and because of the continuing threat from the general public.

The user of Twitter Phil Demersa activist against the mistreatment of walrusesdescribed the event as “abominable and unforgivable“, Stating that the crowd’s behavior posed the greatest threat.

In several Tweets posted from the Blue Planet Societya group of marine conservation activists, blamed it solely on the authorities’ decision to cull the walrus Freya, arguing that the “fear of public safety” was a mere red herring.

In response to the decision to suppress Freya, many raised the comparison with Wally the walruswhich found fame in 2021 by traveling around Europe and taking a nap on a series of moored ships.

Some areas they created pontoons specially built for Wally to rest without disturbing private property and to keep him out of the reach of his adoring fans, and despite being larger and potentially more dangerous than Freya, Wally was allowed to continue his sleepy tour without threatening his life.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!