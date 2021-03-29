In the night from April 30th to May 1st it is Walpurgis Night again. Then there is dancing around the Blocksberg and into May, but why actually? What customs are behind the Walpurgis Night and where does it originally come from?

Munich – The Walpurgis Night is somehow familiar to many of us, but probably very few people know its background. Images of women in pointed hats come to mind, perhaps Goethe’s Faust or the little witch who wants nothing more than to fly around Blocksberg with the other witches. The Walpurgis Night takes place every year on the night of April 30th to May 1st, Labor Day. Regardless of which day of the week it falls, you can dance the night away and sleep in, because May 1st is a public holiday.

The word witch does not seem out of place in connection with Walpurgis Night, after all, it is also referred to as Witches Night. You can read here what exactly it is, what customs and historical background are behind it and what is being celebrated that night.

Walpurgis Night: On the night of April 30th, people dance into May

The Walpurgis Night is a traditional Northern and Central European festival, which is also known as the Witches Night or Witches Burn. It is celebrated on the night of April 30th to May 1st every year and has a superstitious origin. Nowadays, however, it is often replaced by “Tanz in den Mai” celebrations. This means various customs and festivals that are supposed to herald the transition from spring to summer, for example the erection of a maypole. Nevertheless, there are many fans: inside the northern and central European festival.

Walpurgis Night: What is the story of the Witches Night?

The Walpurgis Night is celebrated every year on the eve of the name festival of St. Walburga. She was a learned woman from England and abbess of a monastery in Heidenheim. The connection to Walpurgis Night on May 1st goes back to Walburga’s canonization on that day. The origin of the Walpurgis Night itself, however, has a less sacred background. The Walpurgis Night is said to have its origins in pagan festivals that celebrate the arrival of spring.

According to legend, witches gathered on the Blocksberg (Brocken) in the Harz Mountains in Saxony-Anhalt on the night of April 30th to May 1st. There they are said to have celebrated a big festival and paired up with the devil, hence the name Witches Night. The Brocken is still the main meeting place for Walpurgis Night. Even then, the main reason for the festivities was that spring and the changeable weather were drawing to a close, summer came and the seeds were sprouting again.

Walpurgis Night: How is the night from April 30th to May 1st celebrated?

When the witches are out on April 30th, there will be a big party. In allusion to the Witches’ Night, large campfires, the May bonfires, are kindled, which serve to drive away evil spirits. The custom of singing and dancing around the fire has been preserved in many places to this day. In addition, in many places people dress up as witches and put up witch dolls in front of the houses.

In many areas, April 30th is also referred to as “dancing into May”. On the night of May 1st, according to Celtic custom, the winter should be driven away with the dance around the fire. Last but not least, there is a lot of nonsense going on on Walpurgis Night. In parts of southern Germany, the Walpurgis Night is also called Freinacht and is used for one or two mash ore. This then has nothing to do with customs, just like the custom of standing the maypole from neighboring communities.

List of rubric lists: © Ronny Hartmann