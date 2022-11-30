The category of nuts, often erroneously called ‘dried fruit’ and which should not be confused with dried fruit, includes hazelnuts, pistachios, almonds, pine nuts, cashews and, of course, also walnuts.

It is with this precious winter fruit that the first December episode of “Il Gusto della Salute” will deal, in which the team coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the LUM University, will highlight the merits and defects of walnuts, knowing full well that these ancient ‘armored’ fruits are hardly lacking on Italian tables due to their tasty and crunchy tenderness, as well as their extreme versatility in the kitchen.

In the past considered enemies of the figure due to their high caloric intake, walnuts have been re-evaluated by various scientific studies as precious health allies, literally making their demand explode.

On the gastronomic side they are used in the preparation of special breads, desserts such as cakes and biscuits, used in fresh pasta fillings, salads, cheeses, sauces and condiments but, as such, they can constitute an energy reserve that is always within reach. out of hand during snacks or after sporting activities. But up to how many nuts can you consume daily to take advantage of their benefits and not run the risk of any adverse effects? And, if it is true that they have a high caloric value, why are walnuts considered healthy? Who can they benefit most? And for whom are they contraindicated? How should patients with nickel allergy manage their nut intake?

Friday 2 December, starting at 3 pm, focus on the walnut, authentic reserve of precious nutritional elements. Of her, the protagonist of an ancient story that seems to be lost in the mists of time, the botanical characteristics, nutritional properties, use in the kitchen, the benefits and any contraindications that their consumption may entail will be described.

