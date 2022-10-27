In the past, this dried fruit was considered an attack on the line. It has now acquired the status of a cure-all. Thanks to the good fatty acids that lowered blood lipid levels harmful to cardiovascular health
If in the past the walnuts, as indeed all the dried fruit, were considered “dangerous” for the “line”, given their high caloric intake, are now considered almost a panacea. Of course, if included in a healthy and balanced diet. Elena Dogliotti, nutrition biologist, scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation explains: “Walnuts contain Omega 3 fatty acids in addition to those of the Omega 6 series, present in good quantities in other types of dried fruit, and this makes them particularly valuable for the health of our blood vessels“.
What role do Omega 3s play?
«To be fair we say that walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid of the Omega 3 series, precursor of the essential fatty acids EPA and DHA that we find in oily fish. Alpha-linolenic acid is considered essential because the body is unable to synthesize it, and therefore must be introduced with food. These fatty acids, according to numerous scientific evidences, regulate the tone of the vascular wall and exert a control on the aggregation of platelets. So they seem to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Their role in the proper functioning of the immune system and in the control of the immune system has also been shown inflammatory response
of the organism, which is the basis of many diseases, including atherosclerosis ».
Can walnuts also help control hypertension?
“In this regard,” intervention “studies have been carried out, which are not frequent in the nutritional sector (these are researches in which two population groups are compared, which have overlapping diet styles, one of which uses a certain food in established doses, while the other functions as a control group ed.) and indeed evidence of protection from hypertension emerged. This certainly does not mean that these are “miraculous” foods: as always, what matters is the diet as a whole ».
Does this fruit also have any influence on the onset of diabetes?
«The presence of” good “fatty acids, added to the good percentage of fiber and protein, seems to act on
glycemia
postprandial reducing it. In addition, the walnuts favor the sense of satiety helping not to exceed the calorie intake, all in favor of the prevention of obesity and type 2 diabetes ».
We also read that walnut intake can favorably affect sleep quality, is that true?
«There is no experimental evidence, but in fact the amino acid is present in a good quantity in walnuts
tryptophan
precursor of melatonin and serotonin, able to promote calm and good sleep“.
How many nuts would it be correct to include in the daily diet?
«A pound of walnuts brings about 600 calories, so i 30 grams of the recommended daily portion (which are equivalent to about 5-6 walnuts, of medium size), they bring around 180: this is the quantity to be followed to have only the advantages. If they are eaten as a snack, thanks to their satiating power due to the good content of proteins, fibers and fats (“good” fats) they give the right energy, satiate and decrease the desire to overeat of less healthy products “.
Speaking of walnuts, in October «Walnuts for research», the Umberto Veronesi Foundation project in partnership with the Life company to support the work of doctors and researchers who have decided to dedicate their lives to study and care, are back cancers that affect women, i.e. breast, uterus and ovarian cancer. For each package purchased, 50 cents will go to support the work of the researchers, selected by Veronesi Foundation through a public announcement.
October 27, 2022 (change October 27, 2022 | 09:53)
