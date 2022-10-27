In the past, this dried fruit was considered an attack on the line. It has now acquired the status of a cure-all. Thanks to the good fatty acids that lowered blood lipid levels harmful to cardiovascular health

If in the past the walnuts, as indeed all the dried fruit, were considered “dangerous” for the “line”, given their high caloric intake, are now considered almost a panacea. Of course, if included in a healthy and balanced diet. Elena Dogliotti, nutrition biologist, scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation explains: “Walnuts contain Omega 3 fatty acids in addition to those of the Omega 6 series, present in good quantities in other types of dried fruit, and this makes them particularly valuable for the health of our blood vessels“.

What role do Omega 3s play?



«To be fair we say that walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid of the Omega 3 series, precursor of the essential fatty acids EPA and DHA that we find in oily fish. Alpha-linolenic acid is considered essential because the body is unable to synthesize it, and therefore must be introduced with food. These fatty acids, according to numerous scientific evidences, regulate the tone of the vascular wall and exert a control on the aggregation of platelets. So they seem to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Their role in the proper functioning of the immune system and in the control of the immune system has also been shown inflammatory response

of the organism, which is the basis of many diseases, including atherosclerosis ».

Can walnuts also help control hypertension?



“In this regard,” intervention “studies have been carried out, which are not frequent in the nutritional sector (these are researches in which two population groups are compared, which have overlapping diet styles, one of which uses a certain food in established doses, while the other functions as a control group ed.) and indeed evidence of protection from hypertension emerged. This certainly does not mean that these are “miraculous” foods: as always, what matters is the diet as a whole ».