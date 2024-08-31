The local Walnut and Pecan Producers Association reported that they have made efforts regarding sustainability and water saving for walnut production, as Chihuahua is the main producer in Mexico. To this end, they stated that there are currently irrigation systems and technologies that seek to reduce the use of water per hectare per year, which can go from 12 thousand cubic meters to 3.5 mm³.

In the framework of the event for the Day of the Walnut Grower to be held next September, Jorge Torre González, president of the organizing committee, said that they seek to socialize about the sustainability of the walnut, since the walnut is one of the crops with the greatest need for this resource.

“You will see new technologies and tours of orchards where they are already implementing new technologies ranging from spraying, micro-sprinkling and dripping. To give you an idea in this regard, a hectare of walnut trees under normal conditions can use 12 thousand cubic meters. But with the new technologies, which we are talking about now in the vast majority of walnut trees, it has already dropped to 7 and 8 thousand cubic meters and with the most recent advances there are already technologies that with 3.5 thousand cubic meters can produce a year’s production from a hectare of walnut trees,” he said.

“It is an effort by the walnut sector to protect water and focus on sustainability. In recent years, they have maintained a low price internationally, which has affected Chihuahua, so this type of technological options are viable to maintain production, especially given the drought situation that the state is experiencing,” he added.

Alejandro Licón, president of the State Walnut Product System and the Delicias Walnut Growers Association, explained that this year they expect the United States, especially the state of Georgia, to set prices and they are confident that prices will improve in 2024.

“We don’t have any price expectations right now, but we are optimistic that it will be good this year. The last two years have had very, very low prices that have hit the sector hard. There are already orchards that are no longer profitable, they are for sale and they are practically stopping working,” he commented.

He added that, like any other crop, the lack of rain and drought have affected production, as this has also led to pests typical of this type of climate that affect production.

