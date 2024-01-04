A few days ago it was announced that Best Buy in the United States was planning to abandon physical media, that is, tangible copies of DVDs, Blu-Rays, games and more, during the first quarter of the current year. Now, a new report has indicated that this would not be the only company that would plan to carry out something like this, since Walmart would say goodbye to physical games Xbox.

According to Josh Fairhurst, CEO of Limited Run Games, Walmart in the United States plans to completely eliminate the Xbox physical games section in 2024. This is not all, since throughout the year we would also see a substantial reduction in the video game area in these supermarkets. This is what was said about it:

“I would expect this trend to continue into 2024. I've heard rumors that Wal-Mart will be abandoning physical Xbox games soon, and I have to imagine more cuts will be made to the physical gaming sections as we move into next year.”

It is important to mention that At the moment there is no official information from Walmart about the reduction of the video game area, or the complete removal of physical Xbox games. However, let us remember that the Microsoft division has not focused on the sale of tangible titles throughout this generation. Instead, the company has given greater weight to services like Game Pass. Along with monthly, quarterly and annual digital payment, there are also prepaid cards that take up less space and are quite popular.

While it is true that three of the four big releases that Xbox had throughout 2023 can be found in their physical format, very few people have purchased discs for their Xbox Series X, while those who have a Series S simply cannot make use of the physical environment. Instead, The digital section has become a great pillar for the company in recent years.

As we already mentioned, Xbox's focus is on increasing its Game Pass subscriptions, something that is no longer only possible through an Xbox console, but is also achieved on PC and on devices that have access to the cloud, such as cell phones and some televisions. In this way, the idea that Walmart would choose to completely eliminate, or reduce, the Xbox section makes sense. Thus, the Nintendo and PlayStation area, companies that still give value to the traditional medium, would have greater weight, even if the video game area in general is small.

What is most striking is that the Xbox Series X came to market as a console focused on the traditional medium. Not only are next-gen and Xbox One games compatible with this piece of hardware, but you can also pop in your original Xbox and 360 discs and enjoy these titles in the best way possible. However, This has been forgotten by many, especially those who only have Game Pass.

We can only wait and see what will happen with the relationship between Walmart and Xbox in the future. Let us remember that at the moment there is no official information. On related topics, these are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Similarly, Xbox is accused of misuse of artificial intelligence.

Editor's Note:

While some may think that Walmart doesn't matter much, in the United States it is still a center to buy anything. In this way, the reduction of video games is a hard blow for many, especially for those who live in areas where this is the only place to buy video games.

Via: Josh Fairhurst