Arguing a drop in sales, the increase in thefts and high inflation, The Walmart chain announced the definitive closure of eleven of its branches throughout the United States, according to information from the company that replied Best Life. It should be noted that some of the stores mentioned below have already closed:

San Diego, California (2121 Imperial Avenue) El Cajon, California (605 Fletcher Parkway) Columbus, Ohio (3579 S. High Street) West Covina, California (2753 E. Eastland Center Dr.) Towson, Maryland (1238 Putty Hill Avenue) Granite Bay, California (4080 Douglas Boulevard) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (7025 W. Main Street) Fremont, California (40580 Albrae Street) Aurora, Colorado (10400 E Colfax Avenue) Dunwoody, Georgia (4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road) Marietta, Georgia (3101 Roswell Road)

If any of the Walmart locations mentioned were among your sales favorites, The company recalled that its online store is available so you can continue shopping and receive your products at home. It also invited its customers to find out about alternative points of sale.

Walmart is realigning its operations and will close poorly performing stores. Photo:iStock Share

Walmart is closing branches, but it’s actually growing

It should be noted that Walmart has already closed branches in the past. In 2023, it closed at least 24 of its stores and in 2022 it also carried out this action at several points. The reason for the above, as the analysts explain, is that, if the points of sale with the lowest performance are eliminated, greater benefits are obtained in the long term.

What’s more, according to American media such as Best Life, Walmart is increasing its number of stores overall. The chain announced that it is planning to build or remodel more than 150 stores over the next five years. For example, a branch was opened in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and other offices located in Atlanta and Texas have been transformed.