Many consumers when comparing products between different brands, either for their quality and price, manage to find surprising items, although on this occasion, it was not exactly like that. Walmart customer found an amazing product.

What was it? Users might think that when talking about the multinational retail corporation that operates discount department store chains and warehouse clubs, they could find a great discount, however, a customer sharing that he discovered a mysterious item, went viral on TikTok.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@yune_chanel’ account announced that being in the company that is dedicated to the commerce sector, which maintains approximately 2,756 branches in Mexico, was left with a square eye, and it was not precisely for a discount.

The user ‘Yune_chanel’ has more than 22,000 followers, with whom she shares her purchases, as well as ways she finds to save on different brands.

Being in the corporate brand whose motto is ‘Together every day’was shocked to find an item next to the supermarket cart, for this reason, he shared the publication next to the description: “Do you know what this is?”

During the viral video, the Walmart Customer, let it be seen that he was in the corridors of the branch, he had already placed products in the cart, However, he was struck by a article which was pressed next to the vehicle.

Therefore, Internet users clarified that it was actually: “That is the device that is placed when the carts are collected from the parking lotregularly the person who picks up the carts has to remove it.”

Walmart; omnichannel strategy

In recent days, Walmart de México y Centroamérica, when seeking the omnichannel strategy, has become a trend for publicizing an investment of more than 540 million pesos, in order to achieve the development of its goal.

The company founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, incorporated on October 31, 1969, and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1972, has the purpose of becoming the most reliable omnichannel chain, for which it works in improvements so that they have a positive experience in purchases, and thus all the people return.

Walmart is the largest public corporation in the world, currently operating in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, Chile, India, Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Nicaragua, and China.

Therefore, it offers services to its customers the possibility of doing the super from the app or website, thus having the advantage of digital delivery, therefore, creating a better experience each time its consumers order merchandise online.

