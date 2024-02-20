When remodeling appliances, consumers usually look for products from well-known brands such as Orter, Balay, Teka, among others, thanks to their quality approach, however, in the market they have won Disa brand has great prestige.

Walmart When seeking to satisfy the needs of its customers, it offers an ideal combo which consists of appliances Disa: blender, steam iron and air fryer, a kit that the chain that operates stores almost gives away to buyers.

It should be noted that Disa offers a wide variety of products with an innovative and functional design, providing solutions for the workshop, construction, home, garden and much more, therefore, You can't miss this exclusive online combo.

With a price of $2,499.00 and the economic flexibility of up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $328.79, you can transform your home with an air fryer, 3-speed blender and a stainless steel soleplate. Look at its characteristics so you can analyze if it suits your needs. .

What does the appliance combo include?

Fryer: Power: 1,200 W, Voltage: 127 V, Frequency: 60 Hz, Capacity: 2.6 liters

ESSENTIAL Blender: Power: 400 W, Voltage: 127 V, Frequency: 60 Hz

IRON ESSENTIAL Iron: Power: 1,700 W, Voltage: 127 V, Frequency: 60 Hz

Specifications:

⦿ Country of origin: Mexico

⦿ Height of the assembled product: 35 cm

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Length of the assembled product: 30 cm

⦿ Size: 1

⦿ Material: Plastic

⦿ Weight of the assembled product: 3 kg

⦿ Packaging contents: 1 Fryer 1 Blender 1 Iron

⦿ Width of the Assembled Product: 30 cm