If you like to watch your favorite series and movies in 4K resolution, now is the perfect time to transform your entertainment space with the impressive Screen 86″ LG Uhd ​​4K Smart TV 86Ur8750Psaa model with which you will feel that your favorite programs come to life like never before.

Walmart, seeking to provide the best options to its customers, presents this high-end screen at a starting price of $32,089 but thanks to exclusive discounts, you can now purchase it for only $22,990. Plus, enjoy up to 20 months interest-free of $1,149.50 so you can take this experience to your home is more accessible than ever.

While the department store owned by Carlos Slim so you have an immersive visual experience with vibrant colors and exceptional details thanks to the REAL 4K resolution and HDR10 Pro technology offers the same model with promotion.

On the Sears website, you can find the 86-inch Smart TV with a starting price of $34,279, but with an incredible 30% discount, you can get it for only $23,995 and with free shipping.

The α5 Processor automatically analyzes and optimizes both the image and the sound, providing spectacular visual content, therefore, so that you can enjoy the best quality, know its characteristics so that you can take advantage of the opportunity to renew your home.

Features of the Screen 86″ LG Uhd ​​4K Smart TV 86Ur8750Psa:

⦿ Easily access your favorite content with the webOS 23 operating system and enjoy smart features like My Profile, which offers personalized recommendations and special notifications.

⦿ Experience virtual surround sound by converting audio from 2.0 to 5.1 channels. Plus, the brightness control automatically adjusts the level based on ambient lighting for perfect viewing.

⦿ Enjoy movies while preserving the original colors and settings just as they were created.

⦿ Perfect for gaming lovers, this display offers features like ALLM, eARC and HGiG, along with the Game Optimizer and Dashboard for an optimized gaming experience.

⦿ With dimensions of 110.4 cm high, 192.7 cm front and 5.99 cm deep, this display combines metal and plastic components to ensure durability and quality.

Specifications:

⦿ Resolution: 3840 x 2160

⦿ Screen Size: 86 Inches

⦿ Wi-Fi: Yes

⦿ Ports: 3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 Antenna Input, 1 Composite Input

⦿ Watts consumption: 240 W

⦿ Warranty: 1 year direct with the supplier