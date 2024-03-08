When we want to transform our homes, we look for furniture that reflects our style, that is resistant, comfortable, and above all, that has a discount, so if you don't want to run out of savings and renovate your living room, Don't miss the opportunity to purchase the Doris Madesa dining table set with wooden top and 8 chairs at Walmart.

Dining tables occupy an important place, being the epicenter of family gatherings and special moments. Walmart understands these needs and presents an unmissable offer: the Doris Madesa Dining Table Set with Wooden Top and 8 Chairs, with an extraordinary discount of $7,480.00.

From $21,079 to just $13,599, this dining set becomes even more affordable with the interest-free payment option in up to 12 months of $1,133.25So that you do not miss the opportunity to buy this spacious and resistant table, know its characteristics, details and measurements so that you can compare if it is what you are looking for.

Characteristics:

⦿ The pedestal base and MDP tabletop offer great legroom and firmness for all your family meals.

⦿ Robust and Comfortable Chairs: Made with MDP and MDF structure, backrest and seat upholstered with high-density foams and soft fabric, providing comfort and durability.

⦿ Quality Finish: With 7 layers of eco-friendly Polyester Paint, this dining set is not only aesthetically appealing, but also prolongs its useful life.

Measures:

⦿ Table: 77 cm high, 136 cm wide and 136 cm deep.

⦿ Chairs: 94 cm high, 45 cm wide and 57 cm deep.

Details:

⦿ Madesa does not offer assembly service, but the product is sent with the manual and all the tools necessary for installation.

⦿ Images are illustrative; The set includes the table and eight chairs.

⦿ This dining set fuses modernity, functionality and style, turning your space into a cozy and sophisticated place.