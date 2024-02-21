Walmart, the store chain, has started the year with incredible offers on technology, therefore, this February was no exception by providing its customers with a wide variety of products with promotions, especially in Samsung Galaxy Tablets.

If you want a branded tablet that stands out for its quality and technological features, Walmart offers discounts of 50% and interest-free monthly payment options on Samsung's most prominent models, a brand that offers the latest in technology, with powerful features that make them ideal companions for work, learning and entertainment.

With Samsung's quality guarantee, these tablets guarantee exceptional and long-lasting performance, discover the innovation and quality that characterize Samsung in all its products, including these two models that we will show you their characteristics, prices so that you can purchase them at almost half price, as well as what you will have to pay if you decide to purchase them for 'small payments' with the MSI.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tablet

⦿ Price: $5,499 MXN

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $274.95

⦿ 10.4-inch screen with slim and light design.

⦿ One UI 2 on Android and S Pen for a versatile experience.

⦿ Long battery life and smooth performance.

⦿ Expandable MicroSD for more storage space.

⦿ Available in Grey.

⦿ Price: $5,999 MXN

⦿ Up to 20 months interest-free of $299.95

⦿ 10.4-inch screen for an immersive visual experience.

⦿ One-piece metal structure, thin and light.

⦿ S Pen included to take notes and increase productivity.

⦿ Samsung DeX for a PC-like experience on a tablet.

⦿ Available in Gray and Blue colors.