The US supermarket chain Walmart has benefited significantly from the government’s corona stimulus program. Many Americans have used the financial support to shop at Walmart. By Sven Parplies, Euro on Sunday

Supermarkets were among those shops that were allowed to open at the height of the pandemic. Like-for-like sales at Walmart grew by more than nine percent from May to July. Online sales nearly doubled in the quarter. Earnings per share were $ 1.56, which is even above the highest analyst estimate. On average, Wall Street expected only $ 1.24 from Walmart. Despite strong numbers, the share was only able to benefit for a short time. Analysts point out that the business momentum in the stores already subsided in July because the effect of the economic stimulus program is running out and a new edition is uncertain.



Shopping: The retail giant remains a promising long-term investment thanks to its rapidly growing online business.