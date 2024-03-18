Do you want a piece of furniture that stands out for its resistance, space, appropriate measurements and, of course, elegance? At Walmart you can find a wide range of options that adapt to your tastes and demands, with discounts and economic flexibilities.
This time we present to you the dining room with 6 Bossa Priscillia Elegant Wooden Chairs which is the perfect choice for those looking to combine style and functionality in their dining room. With an incredible discount of $9,600 and the option to pay in up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $2499.70this dining room is a real bargain that you cannot miss.
With an initial price of $28,599, it can be yours for only $18,999 So you will enjoy renewing your home with this promotion; Know its characteristics so that you can analyze if it is what you are looking for so much to enjoy meals with your loved ones.
Item details:
⦿ This 7-piece wooden dining table set is designed with clean and simple lines, making it a great selection for your dining room or kitchen.
⦿ The simple elegance of this dining set will make your everyday dinners special.
⦿ It is made of high quality solid pine wood, ensuring excellent durability and long service life.
⦿ The smooth surface of the table makes it easy to clean and maintain.
Specifications:
⦿ Finish: Matte
⦿ Height of the Assembled Product: 77 cm
⦿ Color: Wenge
⦿ Length of the Assembled Product: 163 cm
⦿ Material: Pine wood
⦿ Keywords: Dining Room with Chairs
⦿ Country of Origin: China
⦿ Weight of the Assembled Product: 39 kg
⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Dining table + 6 chairs
⦿ Width of the Assembled Product: 97 cm
⦿ This dining room offers not only a modern and elegant design, but also strength and durability that make it ideal for daily use.
⦿ With pine wood chairs and a sturdy table, this set will accompany you for many years in your most special family moments.
