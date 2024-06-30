In a move that has pleasantly surprised consumers, Walmart has an unprecedented offer for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+, putting this advanced device at the incredible price of $4,498 pesos. This competitive cost puts Walmart in an advantageous position compared to other large retailers such as Coppel and Elektra, where the same model is available for $6,999 and $5,849 pesos respectively.

He Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ stands out for its impressive 6.67 inch AMOLED display with 2712 x 1220 FHD+ resolution, which provides vibrant images and a 120Hz refresh rate. This feature ensures an immersive visual experience, ideal for enjoying movies, series and video games in high definition.

One of the main attractions of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is its 200MP main camera, equipped with optical (OIS) and electronic stabilization (EIS). These technologies allow for sharp and stable captures in any environment, complemented by a professional 7P optical lens that improves light collection and reduces ghosting, guaranteeing exceptional quality photos even in low light conditions.

At its core, the device features the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processoroffering superior performance and smooth user experience. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage Internally, users have ample space to store photos, videos and applications without worrying about available space.

The durability and autonomy of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ They are remarkable. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and technology 120W turbo charge, The device promises long-lasting use without the need for frequent recharging. It also features IP54 splash protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring durability in demanding conditions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Walmart’s offer positions the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ as an unbeatable option in terms of quality-price in the current market. Consumers interested in acquiring a high-end smartphone at an affordable price should not pass up this opportunity, as high demand is expected for this device with such premium features at such a competitive cost.