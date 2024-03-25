If you want to transform your kitchen with style and quality, Walmart has exactly what you are looking for, with a wide range of products from prestigious brands, Walmart stands out for offering high quality items for every corner of your home, and this time it has a discount of $16,500 in a luxury piece of furniture that you cannot miss.

In particular, if you are thinking about transforming your kitchen into a cozy and practical space, don't miss Walmart's special offer. For a limited time, you can purchase the Bossa Milan Walnut/Ripado Modular Kitchen, which from a initial price of $51,499.00, now you can get it for only $34,999.00.

This kitchen, a guarantee of elegance and durability, is designed to adapt to any space. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer you a unique culinary experience. Shelves and drawers provide ample storage space to keep your utensils and food organized and within reach.

Made with high quality materials such as MDP, MDF and melamine, this kitchen guarantees long-term durability and resistance. Its premium finishes and vibrant colors add a touch of elegance and personality to your home. In addition, assembly is quick and simple, without needing to be an expert in furniture assembly.

ANDThis modular kitchen offers the flexibility to adapt and personalize it according to your needs and tastes, providing you with a bespoke kitchen that perfectly fits your lifestyle.

Specifications

⦿ Height of the Assembled Product: 219 cm

⦿ Length of the Assembled Product: 280 cm

⦿ Material: MDP, MDF and Melamine

⦿ Additional Features: Large Storage, Telescopic Sliding, Up-and-Over Doors with Piston, Reflective Glass, Cushioned Hinge, among others.

⦿ Country of Origin: Brazil

⦿ Color Range: Brown

⦿ Weight of the Assembled Product: 190 kg

⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Modular Kitchen, installation kit, hardware and assembly manual.