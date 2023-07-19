The ‘offer hunters’ have generated great fame on the Internet because when visiting stores, they share secrets and tips to save, thus capturing the attention of consumers, on this occasion, a expert went viral by saying how to find items at 1 cent at Walmart.

We present you a video of the account ‘@ahorrador_compulsivo’, a young man who has thousands of followers on both TikTok and YouTube by sharing sales, sales and promotions found when visiting supermarkets such as Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Soriana.

In Mexico there is great competition within the market, therefore, influencers have generated popularity by sharing their experiences when visiting brands, since this is how users compare which store offers the most variety of services, quality and best price.

Through the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, the user ‘@ahorrador_compulsivo’, who in each of his posts has hundreds of comments thanks to his way of explaining, this time captivated by reporting how to buy items for 1 cent at Walmart .

During the viral video, the young man explained the sales that exist at Walmart, which consists of endings 03, 02 and 01, which refer to products that are in stages, that is, when a product has the digit of 03, that is 03 cents, refers to a discount of approximately 35% compared to the initially published price.

However, seeing the completion of ’01’, it is the third stage of liquidation, therefore, your discount can be up to 85%So you can practically take it with you.

For this reason, during the viral video, the boy highlighted that: “the products that go to ‘0.01’they are no longer part of liquidation, they should no longer be in stores and be destroyed, sometimes employees and customers they hide these products to wait for them to drop to this price and thus take it away”.

Therefore, to verify that they can buy the products for a penny, he showed them in the barcode so that everyone could be advised that it is real.

Walmart Barbie

The multinational retail corporation of American origin, which operates discount department store chains and warehouse clubs, founded by Sam Walton, offers a wide variety of products to attract consumers.

The Walmart de México y Centroamérica corporate brand, governed by the motto of ‘Together every day’, They usually place products inspired by movies that are in trend, which is why they joined the pink wave, by placing items inspired by Barbie live action.

For this reason, Walmart offers a wide variety of products inspired by the famous Mattel doll, among the items that stand out so that everyone feels part of the filming starring Margot Robbie.

When visiting the physical store or its online catalog, you can find everything from dolls, products for your pet with the Barbie logo, the famous Malibu house, as well as products for your vacations, such as cups, bottles, popsicles, teapots and more. .

