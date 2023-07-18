There is no doubt that self-service stores and different supermarkets, whether retail or wholesale, are some of the most successful businesses in Mexico and around the world, which is why it is relevant to know What are the personal data that Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama ask you for and why they do it.

As we mentioned before, the different supermarket chains and self-service stores that offer their services throughout the Mexican national territory are some of the most elementary businesses in the country.

These types of companies are so elementary that even the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has a special section where it is made public which supermarkets and self-service businesses have the cheapest basic basket.

Now, returning to the topic with which we began this note, it should be noted that, according to the “Comprehensive Privacy Notice of e-Commerce and Customer Service Center” of Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superamathe following are the personal data that these companies collect from their customers:

Identification and contact information

Patrimonial and/or financial data,

Demographic data, including data relating to the geographic location of the device

Information about your preferences and interests related to goods, products and services

Information generated by other devices connected or used (including your IP address and the identification data of your device), data related to browsing, data on the use and consumption of internet services from your device as well as information related to the use of third-party applications and services

Now, once exposed the information that Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama collect from their customers when they use their services on their respective e-commerce platforms, it is worth asking why these businesses store the aforementioned data.

Thus, according to the previously cited document, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama gather the data of their customers who use their ecommerce platforms for following objectives:

Updating of the treatment system and database

Creation of a Customer account in your services

Process orders and purchases

Carry out the physical delivery of orders

Process payments, bank clarifications and invoicing

Identify and prevent possible crimes

Respond to doubts, complaints and suggestions

Affiliation to the partner program, in the case of Sam’s Club

In the case of Superama, for participation in the recurring delivery subscription program

Retain information for legal matters

It is worth mentioning that if you want to know more about the data and why Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama collect it, just check the “Comprehensive Privacy Notice of e-Commerce and Customer Service Center”.