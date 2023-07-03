Does only Soriana have great deals this month under its Julio Regalado concept? Walmart this July, caused a sensation among Internet users, for placing the best bid For The Printer, You will not spend so many cartridges and thus you will save.

The corporation that works every day with the objective of helping the economy and that all families, thanks to Walmart de México and Central America, can live better with its wide variety of products for sale, by operating department stores such as Sam’s Club and Automotive companies such as Bodega Aurrera, became a trend due to their sales in the month of July.

If you are looking for a printer, because you need to print information, Sam Walton’s retail company has special promotions in which you can participate, as this July 4 propensity will help you save when buying the technological device.

Walmart, presented an incredible discount in which you will save ink cartridges, given its useful life, because when you visit the company that stands out as one of the main suppliers of food and consumer products, you will be able to find the outstanding Epson printer model.

Printers usually have a high cost for changing the cartridgesBut, the US corporate has a July 4th offer for the wireless Epson Eco Tank ET-4800 printer with a discount of $269 dollars, which is a great discount because its regular price is $300 dollars, (approximately 5 thousand Mexican pesos).

When you purchase it, it guarantees up to 2 years of ink included in the box, in addition to having the exclusive Micro Piezo Heat-Free technology, produces sharp texts, has Ethernet and wireless connectivity, plus voice-activated speakerphone, and includes a high-resolution flatbed scanner and color display for easy copying.

What Walmart and its department offer

Founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, the multinational retail corporation of American origin operates chains of discount department stores and warehouse clubs.

The retail company located in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is governed under the motto ‘Save money. Live better’since 1972 it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, it has consolidated in Mexico in the trade and distribution sector.

In the same way, the corporation has remained among the taste of families, since it offers a great variety of recognized brands and of excellent quality, since it has a distribution and supply network with high technology standards, with the purpose of that all your consumers get what they need.

In the department of the company that first opened its doors in the first Walmart store in Rogers, on its website, it mentions that they provide products to their consumers in these catalogs: