Washington.- Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice from U.S. stores because they contain potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the recall a more urgent classification on Friday, after making an initial announcement on Aug. 15. The new classification says the product may temporarily cause adverse health consequences but is unlikely to cause serious or irreversible health problems.

The recall involves 9,535 cases of Great Value apple juice sold in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The manufacturer, Florida-based Refresco Beverages US Inc., voluntarily recalled the six-pack of 8-ounce bottles after discovering levels of arsenic higher than permitted. “The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority,” Walmart spokeswoman Molly Blakeman said in a statement.

“We have removed this product from the most affected stores and are working with the supplier on the investigation.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, low levels of organic and inorganic arsenic are present in most food products. Products are typically tested because elevated levels of the substance can cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, lack of sensation and cramps. Inorganic arsenic is more toxic to humans than the natural form of arsenic, and the health effects are more severe, according to the FDA. The Environmental Protection Agency has classified inorganic arsenic as a carcinogen. The levels of arsenic found in apple juice are low and the FDA does not believe they would cause serious health problems. The FDA has not released any reports of illnesses associated with the apple juice recall.