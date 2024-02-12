In physical stores and on the website Walmart Customers will be able to find a wide selection of Smart TVs from the best brands to satisfy all your home entertainment needs, so you can enjoy special moments With your loved ones watching your favorite movies and shows on the best screens available.

So you can enjoy the best images, quality content and enjoy the possibility of renovating your home without running out of savings.we highlight three incredible offers on LG 4K UHD displays, available for a limited time and with the economic flexibilities of Interest-Free Months.

TV LG 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7800PSB

⦿ Price: $6,990.00

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $349.50

⦿ Resolution: 3840 x 2160, with REAL 4K technology.

⦿ α5 AI 4K Gen6 processor to automatically optimize image and sound.

⦿ HDR10/HLG for optimized brightness levels and vivid colors.

⦿ AI sound for a 5.1 channel surround experience.

⦿ webOS 23 operating system for greater accessibility and comfort.

⦿ Filmmaker Mode to enjoy movies while preserving their original color.

⦿ Game Optimizer and Dashboard for an optimized gaming experience.

⦿ Home delivery available.

LG TV 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV QNED 55QNED75SRA

⦿ Price: $9,990.00

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $499.50

⦿ Quantum Dot and NanoCell for out-of-this-world colors with QNED Color.

⦿ α5 AI 4K Gen6 processor for automatic image and audio adjustments.

⦿ HDR10, HLG and FILMMAKER MODE for exceptional image quality.

⦿ Game Optimizer to maintain user-friendly game settings.

⦿ Voice control with LG ThinQ AI, Google Assistant, Alexa and more.

⦿ Includes LG Magic Remote.

⦿ Home delivery available.

LG 86 Inch Ultra HD 4K TV 86UR8750PSA

⦿ Price: $23,890.00

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $1194.50

⦿ 86-inch large screen for an immersive experience.

⦿ α5 AI 4K Gen6 processor for realistic images and vivid colors.

⦿ Smart functionality with ThinQ AI and WebOS.

⦿ Includes Magic Remote control for added convenience.

⦿ Game Optimizer and Dashboard for an optimized gaming experience.

⦿ Home delivery available.