The US retail giant Walmart Inc seems destined to take hold in the world of Metaverse, cryptocurrencies and NFT. According to information revealed, Walmart filed several new brands late last month indicating its intention to manufacture and sell virtual goods, including electronics, home décor, toys, sporting goods, and personal care products. In another request, the company said it would offer cryptocurrency and NFT users.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Walmart filed a total of 7 district applications on December 30th. In a statement, Walmart said that “continually explores how emerging technologies can shape future shopping experiences“.

“We are testing new ideas all the time“said the company.”Some ideas become products or services offered to customers. Others are tested and scrutinized for future moves“.

Walmart is only the latest of the companies to be enticed by the Metaverse: we remember that in the videogame field also Ubisoft and Square Enix said they were in favor.

