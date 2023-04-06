By Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Walmart plans to have its own network of electric vehicle charging stations for public use by 2030 to take advantage of the growing adoption of these models in the United States.

The new fast-charging stations will be placed in thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, along with nearly 1,300 stations that already operate as part of an agreement with Electrify America, one of the nation’s largest open public electric networks.

More than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are located within 10 miles of nearly 90% of North Americans.

“We have the ability to handle range and charging needs in a way that nobody else in this country can,” said Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president of Energy Transformation at Walmart, adding that the new stations will also address issues related to reliability and cost.

Kapadia said the strategy involves less risk and will allow Walmart to offer an experience and price “in a way that is not possible when a third party is involved in the equation.”

While there are still not many electric vehicles in the United States as a proportion of the total number of cars on the road, that is starting to change as high gas prices, increased state subsidies, and new, more affordable models have rapidly accelerated adoption.

With about 240 million customer visits to its stores each week, the new stations can provide Walmart with data on how shoppers pay for service or the time spent in a particular store.

Kapadia said he expects the new charging points to be fast DC chargers, with about 4 chargers installed per store on average.

Walmart declined to comment on the details of the investment and said it is in the process of choosing an equipment supplier.

(By Siddharth Cavale and Abhirup Roy)