They say that only a crush is needed for love, and this is what apparently happened to Walmart customers, who shared the video of elements of the National Guard, who, upon dropping their weapons, conquered them in the aisles of the store.

Many people when they meet soldiers, prefer not to see their faces, since they are doing work to protect the sovereignty of the nation, however, the creator of this story, did not miss the opportunity to take a video of the National Guard agents (GN).

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘lupitamorahernand’ shared the scene, along with the description: “for the National Guard that I met at Walmart in Uruapan”.

Everyone was impressed by the recording in which the soldier from the civilian public security institution that works as the national police, founded by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was seen in the supermarket on March 26, 2019.

Lupita Mora surprised everyone when she found soldiers in one of the branches of the multinational corporation of stores of American origin, which operates chains of discount department stores and warehouse clubs, such as Sam’s Club and Bodega Aurrera, achieving great commotion in social networks for sharing the recording.

During the viral video, viewers were shown elements of the GN, institution that depends on the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection and the Secretary of National Defense, the members of the National Guard, when they are among the aisles of the store in uniform, for which, caught the attention of Walmart customers.