Walmart is one of the largest and most versatile stores in the world, offering a wide variety of products ranging from food and clothing to electronics and vehicles. In its catalog, Walmart also includes motorcycles from prestigious brands such as Vento, Veloci, Italika, among others, with attractive discounts and interest-free months (MSI) options.

The American chain of stores, Walmart has an unmissable offer on the 2023 Veloci Hasback Sport 150CC Motorcycle in red. This model, which previously cost $28,999.00, now It is available for only $17,999, with the option to pay it over up to 20 months interest-free for $899.95.

By purchasing the 2023 Veloci Hasback Sport 150CC Motorcycle at Walmart, you can take advantage of a significant discount and flexible payment options. In addition, you will receive a helmet and a warranty policy, ensuring your investment is protected.

Features of the 2023 Veloci Hasback Sport 150CC Motorcycle

◉ Alarm and remote start: Provides greater security and convenience.

◉ Hydraulic front disc brake: Offers greater braking capacity and safety.

◉ Aluminum holding grip: Ensures more comfortable and safer handling.

◉ Scooter with automatic transmission: Makes handling easier, especially in urban environments.

◉ Aluminum wheels

◉ Heavy duty footrest

◉ USB charging port

◉ Powerful LED light: Improves nighttime visibility and safety.

◉ Aluminum mirrors

◉ Non-slip seat: Offers greater comfort and safety while driving.

Specifications:

◉ Number of Cylinders: 1

◉ Starting System: Remote, electronic and pedal

◉ Transmission: Automatic

◉ Model/Style/Type: Hasback Sport 150cc

◉ Front suspension: Normal Hydraulic

◉ Width of Assembled Product: 70 cm

◉ Length of Assembled Product: 175 cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 113 kg

◉ Horsepower: 10 HP

◉ Country of Origin: Mexico

◉ Average fuel consumption: 35 mpg

◉ Maximum engine speed: 85 km/h

◉ Packaging Contents: 1 motorcycle, 1 helmet and warranty policy

◉ Height of Assembled Product: 115 cm

◉ Rear brakes: Drum

◉ Fuel capacity: 5 L

◉ Vehicle year: 2023

◉ Revolutions per minute: 7000 RPM

◉ Engine: 4-stroke single cylinder

◉ Engine displacement: 147 cc

◉ Rear suspension: Double Hydraulic Shock Absorber

◉ Front brakes: Ventilated Disc

◉ Color: Red