The American supermarket chain Walmart México has alerted users, due to the fact that criminal acts have been witnessed, in the midst of the December festivitieshave been detected multiple scams and frauds, that is why the company alerts consumers to avoid being a victim.

Walmart Mexico has alerted users, due to a message that reaches via WhatsApp or via SMSwhere they request money deposits to participate in raffles or contests or promotions on checks by the chain, here we share more information.

We recommend you read:

Walmart Mexico has alerted customers to possible scams, as there have been complaints about Fake surveys, identity theft, raffles and non-existent promotions.

Before the criminal actsthe supermarket has manifested itself and through its social networks has shared a message to users to prevent them from being fraud victims, with the following information:

We recommend you read:

“Dear customer: the promotions, coupons or surveys that circulate on social network profiles and unofficial pages, as well as any promotion of checks, money deposits to participate in raffles or contests: they are false”

Likewise, through WhatsApp, cases have been reported in which they send suspicious links low on behalf of Walmart Mexico chain, where they offer year-end promotions, accessing a link where they request your data to make the promotion valid, however, some comments on social networks warn that it is fraud.

How do scams work?

A deception is generated through the announcement of a striking promotion via a recognized company.

Official websites of companies, banks, stores, prestigious stores are cloned and hooks are offered to click or to call and scam.

How can I avoid it?

It is important to remember that you can always visit the profile of the store, bank, warehouse and make sure that it is verified.

In the case of banks, the recommendation is do not click on any link that pretends to take you to a page: it is better to write the electronic address of the site, directly in your browser. With this you make sure you don’t enter cloned sites.

Enter at verified social networks and check that the information is real. In the same way you can communicate with them to be more sure.