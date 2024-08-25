Nowadays, most people have a number of memberships to various services among their fixed expenses. Just think for a moment about how many streaming accounts you pay for each month. That is why if you are going to sign up for a new subscription, you should pay attention to the benefits you will get, and Walmart wants to win you over with discounts on a popular fast food chain.

Hoping to compete against other types of memberships, such as Amazon Prime, the largest supermarket chain in the United States is trying to convince their customers to pay for their subscription through discounts at Burger King.

In detail, Those who are enrolled in the Walmart+ program will now have access to offers after the company closed a partnership with the fast food chain.

While deals and promotions will vary over time, so far they have announced 25 percent off digital orders at Burger King. Also, starting in September, will have the opportunity to request a free Whopper every three months, whenever they place another order in the store.

Regarding this association, Walmart commented through a statement to which the media had access. Business Insider: “offered at no additional cost to Walmart+ members, the Burger King benefit is the latest move to provide our members with even more value.”

Walmart+ customers will get discounts at Burger King. Photo:Burger King Share

Walmart plans to attract more customers through its membership

Walmart has not provided official figures regarding the number of subscribers. who have joined its membership. However, uniform of the medium The Wall Street Journal, Citing a source familiar with the matter, the company said in August that it had reached around 8 million customers.

However, they also highlighted that, of the above amount, Around 1,000,000 Walmart+ subscriptions are from its employeeswho were offered free memberships.

With the measures such as offering discounts to chains like Burger King, The company hopes to continue to add members and perhaps one day catch up with Amazon, which in 2021 said it had reached 200 million Prime members worldwide.

In this regard, it is worth noting that while Walmart+ membership costs $98 a year, plus applicable taxes, Prime membership is priced at US$139.