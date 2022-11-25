Authorities of the city of Chesapeake, in the state of Virginia, published this Friday a message from the Walmart manager who shot six people to death at the store where he worked where he claims to have been harassed at work and asks God for forgiveness for the shooting.

(Also: Passenger who would have fallen from a cruise ship was found in the Gulf of Mexico)

André BingThe 31-year-old night manager at a Walmart in this city 150 miles from Washington, committed suicide after his attack Tuesday on a store full of Thanksgiving shoppers.

Chesapeake authorities released a message titled “death note” they said they found on Bing’s phone.

“I’m sorry, God, I have failed you, this was not your fault but mine,” the attacker said. “I was bullied by idiots with low intelligence and lack of wisdom. I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone who ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal.”

Bing apologized for his actions.

(Keep reading: Disney clothes for children are removed from the market due to risk of poisoning)

May God forgive me for what I’m about to do.

“I’m sorry everyone, but I didn’t plan this. I promise things just fell into place as Satan directed me. I wish I could have saved everyone from myself,” he said.

“May God forgive me for what I’m about to do.”

(Of interest: 13-year sentence for Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu for rape)

Senior Chesapeake Township officials said Friday that Bing had legally purchased the 9mm pistol used in the shooting on the same day as the attack.. According to the ABC channel, he had no criminal record.

Six people died in the attack.

Six people were killed and four wounded when Bing entered a staff break room around 10 p.m. and opened fire, according to police.

Some employees quoted by the chain pointed out that he was a difficult person. Jessica Wilczewski, one of the survivors, said the workers were in the warehouse about to start the night shift when Bing walked in and opened fire on them.

(You can read: USA: after 50 years they identify the suspect in an unsolved crime)

It was the second mass shooting in Virginia this month.. Three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed and two other students were wounded by a classmate after a school field trip on November 13.

So far in 2022, the Gun Violence Archive website has reported nationwide more than 600 mass shootings, defined as an incident involving four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP