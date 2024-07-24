In honor of the fifth anniversary of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting that took the lives of 23 friends, neighbors, and loved ones, the City of El Paso will host a Special Remembrance Ceremony and Public Artwork Unveiling at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Jim Crouch Park, 7500 WH Burges.

The public is invited to attend the commemoration ceremony which will include remarks by Mayor Oscar Leeser, the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, a special recognition of Fort Bliss, and the unveiling of the “August 3 Memorial,” a public art piece dedicated to the victims of the heartbreaking tragedy.

The “August 3 Memorial” is a granite installation created by El Paso artist Albert “Tino” Ortega.

Located near the intersection of Viscount and Sunmount, the memorial consists of seven pillars arranged in a circle, inscribed with the names of the victims. The pillars stand on a mandala, a geometric symbol used in various cultures and religions, meant to evoke harmony, unity and interconnectivity. Surrounding the installation are Palo Verde and other flowering vegetation. The site includes 23 lights that will shine in honor of the victims.

Community members will be able to walk toward and through the circular installation, experiencing a peaceful moment of contemplation as they consider the memorial’s themes of loss, power, and creation.

Community tributes

In addition to the Commemoration Ceremony and Public Artwork Unveiling, the City of El Paso, along with El Paso County, United Way of El Paso, and several other community partners, will host several tributes. Highlights of some of the upcoming commemorative events include:

United with Light

July 28 – August 3

The community is encouraged to illuminate porches or windows at 8:30 p.m. with orange lights every day through August 3, 2024, in honor of the victims of August 3. Several landmarks and buildings will be lit in orange in commemoration:

– Public Art Sculpture at I-10 and Airway

– Public Art near the Abraham Chavez Theater

– Landscaping, trail and terminal at El Paso International Airport

Tribute of August 3rd

July 29 – August 2

Council Chamber Foyer, City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

A tribute to the victims of August 3 will be on display in the foyer of the City Council Chamber. The tribute includes photos of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019.

Community Blood Donation Campaigns in Commemoration of August 3

10 am to 1 pm Thursday, August 1

El Paso City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

10 am to 1 pm Friday, August 2

El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano Dr.

Vitalant Blood Donation and the City of El Paso encourage the public to donate blood in honor of the victims.

Star on the Mountain

8:30 pm Saturday, August 3

The El Paso Chamber of Commerce will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in honor of the victims.

Resilience Day Ceremony on August 3rd

El Paso County Healing Garden

6 to 9 pm Saturday, August 3

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta

El Paso County and United Way of El Paso will host memorial activities around the Healing Garden. Beginning at 6 p.m., El Paso County officials will unveil a mural dedicated to the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting. Beginning at 8:30 p.m., a reading of names and a lighting ceremony will close out the evening.

A complete list of August 3 tribute events is posted in the August 3 section at [www.EPStrong.org](http://www.EPStrong.org).