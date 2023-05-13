Walmart It is known for being one of the supermarket stores that surprises its customers with sales year after year. These occur frequently, however finding them becomes a complicated task.

It is because of this that a group of friends on TikTok showed how to identify sales or clearance products.

The video that has gone viral on TikTok was posted by user JOcelyn Meza (@jocelynmezamk)in the sample how they can be find products on sale following these steps.

“Do you want some skates? Look, it’s 03! We’ve seen on TiKTok that 03 is because it’s the latest offer,” the young woman mentioned enthusiastically.

After that, the young people decided to put that viral TikTok myth to the test and went to the Walmart price checker.

The surprise of the young people came when they discovered that, as Internet users have pointed out on TikTok, “03” on product labeling is an indicator that the product is or may be on last sale.

How to recognize clearance products at Walmart?

The sales are strategies that stores like Walmart and other supermarket chains use to end their inventory of old products and thereby recover the cost of the same.

Although there are many reasons why stores like Walmart put their products on sale, it is known that the branches give some signals so that customers can take advantage of the offer.

At Walmart it is common for products to be labeled with the ending “03, 02, 01”, which imply three types of approximate discount.

03: First liquidation, with a discount of 25%.

02: Second settlement, with a discount of approximately 50%

01: Last settlement, with a discount of approximately 90%