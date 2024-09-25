Do you want a new TV without breaking the bank? When looking for high resolution and excellent sound in Smart TV to feel like you have a cinema at home, one of the leading television brands is Samsung. In light of this, we tell you that Walmart is selling a 55″ Samsung 4k ultra HD QLED display for almost half price. Find out about its features and rate your purchase.

The American chain, seeking to enable its customers to transform every corner of their home without worrying about the budget, offers a variety of quality brand screens, offers Smart TV Samsung of different sizes for every need, so you can enjoy your favorite content with the best quality.

Among the best offers on the Walmart website, it is the Samsung 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV QLED QN55Q60BAFXZX TV, being on sale, with an initial cost of $19,899 you can currently buy it for only $9,990 with the economic flexibility of acquiring it with terms of up to 20 months without interest for $499.50.

Walmart, so that its customers do not miss the opportunity to buy this new smart TV, in addition to offering this smart TV with almost 50% discount, and bank promotions, offers the option of returning it up to 30 days after receipt. In addition to this, The warranty only applies to products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera: 1 year warranty with the supplier.

Learn everything this screen has to offer so you can get the best quality that will allow you to enjoy incredible color precision at any brightness level, and discover every detail in dark or bright scenes.

What are the features of the 55 inch screen?

◉ Quantum HDR highlights details and contrast so you can experience its full power in every image.

◉ Incredibly slim profile blends seamlessly into your space.

◉ HDR10+ dynamic tone mapping creates deeper blacks, more vibrant images, and previously unnoticed details.

◉ Puts content selection front and center so you spend less time searching and more time watching movies, shows, and other content you love.

◉ Powerful processor optimizes sound quality.

◉ 4K Upscaling technology guarantees you a solution up to 4K.

◉ With Dual LED it offers a more intense and precise contrast as it adjusts the color tone of the backlight to adapt it to the content being experienced.

◉ With Motion Xcelerator you can enjoy a smooth image and good performance by automatically calculating and adding frames from the source.