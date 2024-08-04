Are you looking to upgrade your old television and enjoy your favorite movies and series in the best quality? Walmart sells a wide variety of screens from prestigious brands in its catalog to guarantee the best innovation to its customers. This time, we tell you all the details of the Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV LED UN-50CU8000 TV, which is available at an incredible price, almost half price. From an initial price of $12,999, you can now purchase it for only $6,990 and take advantage of the best price. Up to 20 months without interest of $349.50 with this great discount and economic flexibility is ideal for renovating your entertainment room.
With a wide range of TVs that offer the best viewing experience, Samsung has established itself as a leader in the industry. Its TVs are equipped with advanced technology that ensures crystal-clear images and vibrant colors, providing an unrivaled viewing experience.
Given the prestige of Samsung, Walmart offers a variety of sizes in its televisions for all spaces, This 50″ Smart TV stands out for having Dynamic Crystal Color, the image with a billion shades of color. This technology offers realistic variations so you can see every subtlety, plus it has a sleek, slim design that fits into any space.
Features of the Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV LED UN-50CU8000
◉ Crystal Processor 4K: Powerful 4K upscaling ensures up to 4K resolution for the content you love.
◉ 3840 x 2160 Resolution: Enjoy stunning detail and exceptional clarity.
◉ Wi-Fi and Smart TV: Internet connectivity to access applications like Netflix and enjoy online content.
◉ Ports: 3 HDMI, 2 USB 2.0 to connect multiple devices.
◉ Package Contents: TV (1), Table base (1), Remote control (1), User manual (1) and Warranty policy (1).
Specifications:
◉ Height: 64.46 cm
◉ Width: 2.57 cm
◉ Weight: 15 kg
◉ Measurements with Base: 22.63 cm x 111.83 cm x 68.46 cm
◉ Main Color: Black
◉ Refurbished: No
◉ Depth: 111.83 cm
◉ Warranty: 1 year direct warranty with the supplier (only for products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera).
◉ Model: UN-50CU8000
◉ Screen Size: 50 inches
◉ Wattage consumption: 200 W
◉ Remote Control: Yes
