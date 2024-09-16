The American chain of stores that operates in Mexico, Walmart, each season when seeking to win over its customers, usually launches exclusive offers, whether related to celebrations, or for its visitors can find what they want without worrying about the budget, this by having discounts and economic flexibility.

When you become independent, whether you are single, moving in with your partner, or transforming your home, Walmart offers furniture for every corner of your home in its catalog, and since it knows that tables are essential, it offers a variety of styles, even colors for each home design, as well as different measurements, so that They look perfect in Infonavit homes, where many people live, for events and even for new businesses.

This time, we present you the price, features and payment methods of a dining room that the retailer is selling at a discount. This piece of furniture stands out for having a metal structure, tempered glass and even includes chairs, which gives a more elegant touch to your home.

The website offer is the modern dining set, table with 6 chairs, metal frame, with black Kingshouse tempered glass, It was initially priced at $8,999 and is currently on sale, so you can purchase it for only $5,999 pesos.

In addition to the offer, in order to ensure that you do not miss out on the new product, it also has the option of paying in installments of up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $789.29. Below, we present all the details so you can evaluate your purchase.

This elegant dining set, which will add a sophisticated touch to every gathering, features a rectangular table with a metal frame and black tempered glass. Its chairs have foam padding, synthetic upholstery and an ergonomic shape. which is why it is comfortable and you will not get tired after spending hours chatting with your loved ones while enjoying a delicious meal.

What are the features of modern dining room on offer at Walmart?

◉ Rust-resistant materials and surfaces that are easy to clean with a damp cloth.

◉ Overall table dimensions: (LxWxH) 150x90x75 cm. Weight: 31.4 kg. Maximum supported weight: 90 kg.

◉ Overall dimensions of 1 chair: (LxWxH) 41x40x97. Weight: 4 kg. Maximum supported weight: 90 kg.

◉ Includes: 1 disassembled glass table, 6 disassembled chairs, 1 assembly instruction.

◉ The table and chairs come in separate boxes.

◉ The dining set includes six chairs with a black powder-coated metal frame, comfortable foam cushions covered in vinyl and an ergonomic curved backrest for a pleasant sitting time, with anti-scratch rubber on the legs.

◉ The table is made of black tempered glass, its smooth surface can be cleaned in seconds, with anti-scratch rubber on the legs.