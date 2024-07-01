In United States, Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, launched a summer promotion which promises to be the largest savings event in the company’s history. Known as “Walmart Deals,” the initiative is designed to offer attractive discounts on a wide range of products.

The “Walmart Deals” will begin on July 8 and continue until July 11. During these days, Customers will be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts both in physical stores and online through the Walmart app, according to the chain’s official website.

Notably Featured items will include back-to-school essentials, scheduled for the month of August, such as backpacks and school uniforms. Furthermore, the Walmart+ program members will enjoy early access to offers starting at noon on July 8. This will allow them secure the best prices and products before they are available for the general public, who will be able to access the offers hours later on the same day.

Parallel to the announcement of this great promotion, Walmart also confirmed the closure of two of its stores in Dunwoody and Marietta, located in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. These closures are scheduled for July 12, 2024 and They join a series of closures carried out throughout the year in different locations of the United States.

According to a press release issued by the media Streetthe decision to close these stores is due to its poor economic performance in the current market.

Approximately 400 employees will be affected by these closures in Atlanta. However, Walmart assured that these employees will receive their salary until September and will have the option of being relocated to other nearby stores or receiving appropriate compensation.

It is important to mention that at the beginning of 2024, Walmart operated about 4,622 stores in the United States. With the current closures, the number of establishments decreased slightly to 4,609within the framework of a company restructuring.