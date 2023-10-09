A Walmart store in the city of Mérida, in the State of Yucatán (Mexico), in a file image. Geography Photos (Universal Images)

Walmart’s business practices in Mexico are under scrutiny. The retail giant will face an antitrust panel after a three-year investigation by the Federal Competition Commission (Cofece) found alleged abuses of its market power. In the run-up to this process, Walmart de México shares fell 4.93% this Monday on the Mexican Stock Exchange, to be listed at 60.88 pesos.

The largest retailer in Mexico, with operations also in Central America, has 45 days to present its defense. The investigation by the country’s antitrust regulator began in 2020 by official letter. At the time, the Commission relied on its own study which revealed that small businesses were disadvantaged by the harsh conditions imposed by large retail chains, such as delaying payments or requiring suppliers to take on the risk of unsold products. If the regulatory body’s investigations are confirmed, Walmart Mexico could receive a million-dollar fine, equivalent to up to 8% of its income from the last year in which it possibly carried out the illegal practice.

Cofece confirmed this Monday, without explicitly mentioning the name of Walmart, that it concluded its investigation of file IO-002-2020 and issued the opinion of probable responsibility for anti-competitive practices in the self-service store market. “The Federal Economic Competition Commission summoned a company for the probable vertical fixing of prices and/or other relative monopolistic practices in the market for the supply and distribution of consumer goods by self-service store chains in national territory,” he indicated.

The competition regulatory body in Mexico emphasized that due to its importance in people’s purchasing power, both the food and beverage sector and its distribution channels are priority sectors for the Commission, which is why it will maintain its proactive surveillance. to prosecute all anti-competitive conduct.

The company reported through a statement on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) that they have 45 days to present the arguments and evidence to Cofece in their defense. “Walmex is confident that it has always acted in accordance with applicable law to guarantee the best prices, quality and assortment to its customers,” the firm said in writing.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country